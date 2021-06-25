The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Hits New 52-Week High at $47.48

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.48 and last traded at $47.35, with a volume of 3122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.49.

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.06.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $304,095,000 after purchasing an additional 956,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 492.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,414,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.63% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

