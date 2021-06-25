The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.39

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.39 and last traded at $47.32, with a volume of 21127 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.01.

LSXMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.22 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.95.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,157,000 after acquiring an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after acquiring an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

