The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSXMK. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 272,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,388 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,484,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,157,000 after purchasing an additional 669,591 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 17,902 shares during the period. Finally, Game Creek Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $46.01 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $31.54 and a one year high of $47.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

