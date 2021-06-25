The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 56.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% in the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The New York Times by 48.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $42.91 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

