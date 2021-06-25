The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 252.9% in the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PNC shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.09 and a 1-year high of $203.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

