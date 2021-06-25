The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.1% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 34,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.94. 136,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,083,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $115.04 and a 1-year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

