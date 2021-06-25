The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Trading Down 4.5%

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.42 and last traded at $21.48. Approximately 45,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,463,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 61.23% and a negative return on equity of 85.02%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Gustke sold 1,998 shares of The RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $42,337.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 227,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,198.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,998,877. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The RealReal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,683,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,521,000 after acquiring an additional 244,380 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in The RealReal by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 31,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

