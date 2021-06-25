The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 129.60 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,115,410 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 107.50 ($1.40).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 125.63. The company has a market capitalization of £991.49 million and a PE ratio of -6.08.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.