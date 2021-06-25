The Sandbox 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $28.00 Million (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC on exchanges. The Sandbox has a market cap of $129.73 million and $28.00 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.73 or 0.01422339 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00014590 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About The Sandbox

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 701,888,415 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

