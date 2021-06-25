The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,838,448 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 1.23% of The TJX Companies worth $981,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 266,880 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,477,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $230,008,000 after purchasing an additional 58,316 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $67.56. 157,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $74.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.23.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

