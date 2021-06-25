The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of The Toro worth $10,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 30.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,285,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Toro by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,852,000 after acquiring an additional 212,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Harless sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.63, for a total value of $414,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,745,587.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,375 shares of company stock worth $879,122 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTC opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.82. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.78.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The Toro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

