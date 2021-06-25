The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Increased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,301 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110,503 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,803,205,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 23,060,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,298,959,000 after buying an additional 1,609,391 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $1,213,394,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,888,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $557,891,000 after buying an additional 87,586 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TD stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $71.00. 7,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,798,165. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $73.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.70.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6521 per share. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $83.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.77.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

