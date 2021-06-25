The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) PT Raised to GBX 1,700 at Peel Hunt

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the stock’s current price.

VTC has been the subject of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

LON:VTC opened at GBX 1,378.18 ($18.01) on Thursday. The Vitec Group has a 1 year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,355.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £636.06 million and a PE ratio of -119.40.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

