The Vitec Group’s (VTC) Under Review Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VTC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

VTC stock opened at GBX 1,378.18 ($18.01) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,355.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £636.06 million and a P/E ratio of -119.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,585 ($20.71).

In related news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total value of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

The Vitec Group Company Profile

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

