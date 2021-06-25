The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 76.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 528,559 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of The Wendy’s worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $147,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,863,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,693,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 14,248.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,512,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Wendy’s by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,097,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cleveland Research began coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $23.30 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,286.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $3,876,244.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,018.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 945,551 shares of company stock valued at $25,472,271. 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

