The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages predict that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Western Union’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. The Western Union posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 775.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NYSE:WU traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 28,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,578,879. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Western Union has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

In other The Western Union news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at $13,988,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Western Union by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in The Western Union by 10.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,965,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,787,000 after acquiring an additional 363,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

