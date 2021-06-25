The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 743.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 921,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812,096 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $21,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

NYSE WMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.75. 77,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,822,105. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

