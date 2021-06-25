THEKEY Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.41 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $3.41 million and $57,587.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000068 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 43.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

