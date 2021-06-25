Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Boosted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 539,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.3% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned about 0.14% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $246,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 212,136 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,815,000 after buying an additional 4,891 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $327,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.80.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total transaction of $16,147,796.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $2.90 on Friday, reaching $492.46. 30,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,284. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $468.87. The stock has a market cap of $193.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $343.19 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

