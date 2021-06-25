ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Stock Price Down 4.5%

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.57 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 108,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 885,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 3.31.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 227.21% and a negative net margin of 175.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile (NASDAQ:THMO)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

