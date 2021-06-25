Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $127.72 Million

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001356 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $2.31 billion and $127.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00032839 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00197297 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00035917 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00010229 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $987.74 or 0.03067850 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

