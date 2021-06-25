Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer Sells 10,054 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $549,853.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,904 shares in the company, valued at $10,276,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $375,358.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.38. 23,527,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,716,999. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.43 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. On average, analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,880,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 13.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,894,000 after purchasing an additional 333,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 3.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,449,293 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,134,000 after purchasing an additional 92,947 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

