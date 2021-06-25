THORChain (RUNE) Trading 33.9% Lower Over Last Week

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 16.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.28 billion and $135.01 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can currently be purchased for about $5.49 or 0.00017253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THORChain Coin Profile

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 233,836,800 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

