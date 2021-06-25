Thore Cash (TCH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $58,989.00

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Thore Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market capitalization of $33,926.41 and approximately $58,989.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.59 or 0.00394550 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011359 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Thore Cash Profile

TCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

