Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.73

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.
The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
