Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Hits New 1-Year High at $36.73

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.73 and last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Thryv alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 55,555 shares of company stock worth $1,411,116 over the last ninety days. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.