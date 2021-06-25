TigerCash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0107

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One TigerCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a total market capitalization of $598,552.31 and $4.64 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 73.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.46 or 0.00919743 BTC.

About TigerCash

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. TigerCash’s official message board is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TigerCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.