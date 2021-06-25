Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.07 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report sales of $189.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $166.81 million to $204.80 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $135.85 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full year sales of $715.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $679.43 million to $736.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $723.90 million, with estimates ranging from $688.00 million to $767.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $15.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

In other news, CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 355,438 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,915. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

