Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Insider Hezy Shaked Sells 41,750 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) insider Hezy Shaked sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $688,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hezy Shaked also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Hezy Shaked sold 2,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $32,520.00.

NYSE:TLYS traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.26. The stock had a trading volume of 606,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,212. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $490.52 million, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The company had revenue of $163.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.22 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

