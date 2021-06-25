TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,278 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,197 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of TopBuild worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 6.2% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.42.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $104.52 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.33. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 1.54.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $1,154,013.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

