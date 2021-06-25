Torex Gold Resources (TXG) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Torex Gold Resources (TSE: TXG) recently:

6/23/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$26.50 to C$23.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$28.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00.

6/2/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Torex Gold Resources had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$26.50 price target on the stock.

TSE TXG traded down C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$14.31. The stock had a trading volume of 199,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,812. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.74. Torex Gold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.31 and a twelve month high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 4.78.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources Inc. will post 1.5500001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$204,227.96. Also, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$357,820.89.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

