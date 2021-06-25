Tornado Cash (TORN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $5.94 Million

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last seven days, Tornado Cash has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be bought for $39.94 or 0.00123849 BTC on popular exchanges. Tornado Cash has a market capitalization of $34.52 million and approximately $5.94 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00046589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.95 or 0.00164197 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00098922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,257.41 or 1.00035537 BTC.

Tornado Cash Coin Profile

Tornado Cash launched on December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 864,496 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tornado Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tornado Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

