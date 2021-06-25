Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $149.00

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 149 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 45243 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136 ($1.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £79.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 131.61.

About Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN)

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over Â£394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

Recommended Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Town Centre Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Town Centre Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.