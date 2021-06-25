Traders Buy Large Volume of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 5,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 603% compared to the average daily volume of 778 call options.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $104.83. 44,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,864. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.59. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $76.29 and a 12 month high of $108.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after acquiring an additional 370,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares in the last quarter.

