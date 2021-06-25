Traders Buy Large Volume of Xeris Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 5,089 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 150% compared to the typical volume of 2,035 call options.

Shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.86 and a quick ratio of 5.40. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.84.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 275.08% and a negative net margin of 302.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $40,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 496,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,073.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.02% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technology platforms allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, small molecules, and proteins using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

