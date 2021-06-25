Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 4,109 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,618 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,898 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 345,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 100,286 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.18.

Shares of SNCR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 167,908 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,599. The company has a market capitalization of $147.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 0.99. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

