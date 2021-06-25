Traders Purchase Large Volume of CMS Energy Call Options (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 2,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,872% compared to the typical daily volume of 130 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,645,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,810 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,096,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $434,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,553 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,443,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $78,403,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,795,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,145,000 after buying an additional 952,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE:CMS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.98. 151,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,203. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.57. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $67.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.18.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

