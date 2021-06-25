Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares Core High Dividend ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 4,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,158% compared to the typical daily volume of 83 call options.

Shares of HDV stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $96.74. 3,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,212. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,191,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,959,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,380,000 after buying an additional 91,348 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,968,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 682,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,739,000 after buying an additional 33,745 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,375,000 after buying an additional 333,411 shares during the period.

