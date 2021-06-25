Traders Purchase Large Volume of Progenity Call Options (NASDAQ:PROG)

Progenity, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 2,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 314% compared to the average daily volume of 677 call options.

Shares of PROG stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.69. The company had a trading volume of 39,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,818,160. Progenity has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79.

Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $24.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Progenity will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PROG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Progenity from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Progenity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Progenity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Progenity from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 256.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progenity by 416.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Progenity during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.47% of the company’s stock.

About Progenity

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides develops and commercializes molecular testing products in the United States. It offers Innatal, a noninvasive prenatal screening test offered to women early in pregnancy to screen for chromosome abnormalities, such as down syndrome, trisomy 18, trisomy 13, and sex chromosome disorders through the analysis of cell-free DNA; Preparent that screens for carrier status of hereditary diseases prior to or early in pregnancy; and Riscover, a hereditary cancer screen that analyzes 31 genes associated with inherited risk of 12 types of cancers, including the BRCA1/2 genes for hereditary breast, ovarian, colorectal, endometrial, pancreatic, and other cancer syndromes, as well as for the five genes associated with Lynch syndrome.

