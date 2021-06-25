Traders Purchase Large Volume of ProShares Short S&P500 Call Options (NYSEARCA:SH)

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,725 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 78% compared to the average volume of 1,529 call options.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 339.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 28,977 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $948,000. DRW Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 286,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 122,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.46. 180,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,070,117. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $15.49 and a one year high of $23.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.84.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.