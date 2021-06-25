Traders Purchase Large Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 30,200 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,010% compared to the typical daily volume of 971 call options.

In other ViewRay news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of ViewRay by 61.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,158,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 24.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 124,218 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ViewRay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

NASDAQ:VRAY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.60. 46,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,710. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.43. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

