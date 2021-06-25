Transcodium 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $46.00 (TNS)

Transcodium (CURRENCY:TNS) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Transcodium has a market cap of $132,627.67 and $46.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Transcodium has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Transcodium

Transcodium (TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,807,938 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Transcodium’s official website is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Transcodium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Transcodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Transcodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

