Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.41. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 5,914 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

