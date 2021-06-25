Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.41. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $30.01, with a volume of 5,914 shares changing hands.
Separately, TheStreet raised Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
Transcontinental Realty Investors Company Profile (NYSE:TCI)
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
