TransGlobe Energy (LON:TGL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $150.00

Shares of TransGlobe Energy Co. (LON:TGL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 150 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 8532 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50 ($1.80).

TGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.20) price objective on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of £108.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Egypt and Canada. The company holds interests in four production sharing concessions, which include West Gharib, West Bakr, NW Gharib, and South Ghazalat, Egypt; and owns production and working interests in facilities in the Cardium light oil and Mannville liquid-rich gas assets in the Harmattan area of west central Alberta, Canada.

