Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Gap Down to $5.23

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.23, but opened at $5.03. Transportadora de Gas del Sur shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 268 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $188.50 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 338,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 100,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $3,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Other Services; and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,769 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

