Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) announced a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.215 per share on Sunday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a boost from Transurban Group’s previous final dividend of $0.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Get Transurban Group alerts:

Transurban Group Company Profile

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 20 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area of Virginia, the United States; and Montreal, Canada. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.