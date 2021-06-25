Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TRATF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. SEB Equities raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, SEB Equity Research raised Traton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Traton alerts:

Shares of TRATF stock remained flat at $$34.00 during trading on Friday. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000. Traton has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.19.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Traton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Traton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.