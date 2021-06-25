Travala.com Price Down 21.7% This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Travala.com coin can now be bought for $2.18 or 0.00006925 BTC on major exchanges. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $108.13 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Travala.com has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Travala.com alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00162544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00098191 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000171 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,395.71 or 0.99908803 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,689,510 coins. Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Travala.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Travala.com and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.