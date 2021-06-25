Travis Perkins’ (TPRKY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,024. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.48.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

