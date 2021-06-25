Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.85 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Get Trevena alerts:

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVN. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trevena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,632,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares in the last quarter. 16.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.46.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trevena (TRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.