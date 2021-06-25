Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.41 Million in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in MSCI by 296.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after buying an additional 9,160 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 124.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 2.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 168,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,662,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MSCI by 172.5% during the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of MSCI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 42,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,980,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $533.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $477.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.78 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.50 and a 52-week high of $533.63.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSCI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.86.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

